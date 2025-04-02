Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati to host Tests in 2025 home season

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Ahmedbad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Guwahati will host the four Tests that India will play in the 2025 home season.

India will host the West Indies for a two-Test series with the games scheduled in Ahmedabad and Kolkata starting October 6.

India will also play two Tests against South Africa in New Delhi and Guwahati respectively from November 18. Guwahati will make its Test debut.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the home season on Wednesday.

Besides the Tests, India will host South Africa for three ODIs and five T20s.

Schedule: West Indies tour of India: First Test in Ahmedabad from October 6.

Second Test in Kolkata from October 14.

South Africa tour of India: First Test in New Delhi from November 18.

Second Test in Guwahati from November 26.

First ODI in Ranchi on November 30.

Second ODI in Raipur on December 3.

Third ODI in Vizag on December 6.

First T20 in Cuttack on December 9.

Second T20 in Chandigarh on December 11.

Third T20 in Dharamsala on December 14.

Fourth T20 in Lucknow on December 17.

Fifth T20 in Ahmedabad on December 19. PTI BS SSC SSC