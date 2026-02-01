Ahmedabad Lions beat Tiigers of Kolkata to make ISPL playoffs

Surat, Feb 1 (PTI) Ahmedabad Lions secured a dramatic four-wicket win over Tiigers Of Kolkata to book a spot in the Indian Street Premier League playoffs here on Sunday.

Chasing 84, Ahmedabad skipper Jignesh Patel struck a four on the last ball of the contest to fire his side to win.

Batting first, the Tiigers Of Kolkata had struggled to build momentum despite a steady start. Openers Saif Ali (20 off 19) and Saroj Pramanik (23 off 13) provided a platform, but the innings unravelled once the bowling changes were made.

Nizam Ali returned 4/11 in his two overs removing Krushna Gawali, Rajat Mundhe, and Arish Khan in quick succession to break the back of the Tiigers' batting.

While Bhavesh Pawar contributed a quick 14 off eight balls late in the innings before getting dismissed by Ali, but the Tiigers were restricted to a modest 83/8.

In their reply, Ahmedabad Lions were served well by Sikander Bhatti who made 42 off 23 balls with four fours and two sixes to keep his side on track of win.

But to their credit, the Tiigers of Kolkata’s bowlers fought well with Shivam Kumar (2/15) leading the pack. Firdos Alam and Ankit Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each while Sanjay Kanojjiya pushed the game in the final over.

On the final ball, Ahmedabad needed four runs to win and batting as low as No. 8, Jignesh hit a four off Shivam’s last ball.

While the Lions have qualified for the playoffs, the Tiigers of Kolkata need to win their next game against Falcon Risers Hyderabad to book their spot.