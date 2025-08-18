Ahmedabad Marathon to be held on November 30

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The ninth edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon will be held on November 30 and will start from the Sabarmati Riverfront, the organisers announced on Monday.

The event will feature four race categories -- full marathon, half-marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run -- appealing to participants across age groups and fitness levels.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the marathon will once again be flagged off from the Sabarmati Riverfront, weaving through some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge.

#Run4OurSoldiers continues to be the central theme, as the organisers will honour the extraordinary efforts of the country's defence forces during critical moments earlier this year when they played a vital role in ensuring the nation's safety.

"This marathon has become a cherished tradition, with thousands joining in to celebrate this festival of running. Its true soul lies in #Run4OurSoldiers — running shoulder to shoulder with our brave defence personnel, and this year, carrying the deep pride and gratitude of a nation that witnessed their extraordinary courage during Operation Sindoor," Director of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) Pranav Adani said.