Ahmedabad SG Pipers pip U Mumba TT

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers made a spirited recovery to defeat U Mumba TT 9-6 in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 here on Tuesday.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah clashed against each other in the opening match of the tie, a men's singles encounter.

Manav seized the advantage early, outfoxing Manush to win game 1 11-2. He took the subsequent game 11-9, while Manush recovered to reduce the deficit with a game 3 triumph.

Manush's victory in game 3 was crucial, as it allowed Reeth Rishya to level the tie for Ahmedabad with a 2-1 win over Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Manush then partnered with Bernadette Szocs in the mixed doubles, and the pair swept away Mumba TT's Manav and Maria Xiao 3-0.

Quadri Aruna gave U Mumba a way back into the tie with an important 2-1 win over Lilian Bardet.

However, Szocs, despite losing her first game to Xiao, got her side over the line by winning the second women's singles match.

Scores: Ahmedabad SG Pipers bt U Mumba TT 9-6: Manush Shah lost to Manav Thakkar 1-2 (2-11, 9-11, 11-8); Reeth Rishya beat Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-7); Manush/Szocs beat Manav/Xiao 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-8); Lilian Bardet lost to Quadri Aruna 1-2 (5-11, 11-9, 9-11); Bernadette Szocs beat Maria Xiao 2-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-6).