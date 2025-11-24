AIFF adopts clause that prohibits office-bearers from holding dual posts

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Acting on the directive of the Supreme Court, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday adopted the contentious clause of the new constitution that prohibits its office bearers from holding dual posts in the national body and state units.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated October 15, had asked the AIFF to adopt within three weeks Article 25.3 (c) and (d), which prohibit executive committee members of the national body to hold office in a state association.

This will, however, not be applicable on the current AIFF dispensation led by president Kalyan Chaubey, whose tenure ends in September 2026.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of the Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court (SC) of India, pursuant to its order dated October 15, 2025," the national federation said in a statement.

According to Article 25.3 (c) and (d), an office bearer in the executive committee of the AIFF cannot hold a position as an office bearer in a member/state association.

The apex body said in its statement, "The AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved." "The AlFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process. In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India," it added.

The AIFF adopted the clause in its virtual Special General Meeting (SGM).

The AIFF had on October 12 adopted the SC-approved constitution at its Special General Body Meeting but had left out two contentious articles 23.3, and 25.3 (c) and (d) "pending directions from the Apex court".

The SC had on September 19 approved the draft constitution of the AIFF prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications, and directed the federation to adopt it within four weeks.

But the two clauses of the draft constitution -- one relating to requirement of SC nod for amendment and another prohibiting office-bearers from holding dual posts in the AIFF and state units -- had caused headache to the top brass.

Earlier, a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi also recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF headed by president Chaubey and said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year tenure was left. PTI AH AH APA APA