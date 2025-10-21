AIFF announces USD 25,000 for U17 women's team for qualifying for AFC Asian Cup

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) AIFF on Tuesday announced a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women's team for its maiden entry into the AFC U17 Asian Cup recently.

India had defeated Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan by identical 2-1 margins last week in Bishkek to top Group G with six points and qualify for the prestigious AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification in this age group.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is pleased to announce a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women's national team after its extraordinary performance that saw it secure qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time," said the country's football governing body in a release.

India had last participated in the U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, but no qualifiers were held for the tournament.

AIFF said great effort was put in by the federation to ensure success of the U17 side.

"The results come after careful planning from the federation that helped the India U17 women put in commanding performances in the two matches. The Young Tigresses had, last season, played as the Indian Arrows Women Juniors, gaining valuable experience in the IWL 2 playing against senior opponents," the release stated.

It said the federation was trying to strengthen the sport at the grassroots level and have a more robust youth structure in women's football.

"One such initiative is the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues, which witnessed the successful conduct of 155 leagues across the country from 2023 to 2025 at the U13, U15, and U17 levels.

"The 2023-24 edition saw participation from 6,305 junior players, a number that rose to 8,658 in 2024-25. The ASMITA Football Leagues continue in the 2025-26 season as well, with the U13 ASMITA Football Leagues 2025-26, which began last month." The U13 leagues will see 50 tournaments being played across as many venues, where around 8,000 players and 400 teams will compete across 26 states.

"As a result of such efforts, the number of registered women footballers in India has increased to 37,829 in 2025, from 8,683 in 2020," the release stated.