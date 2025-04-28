AIFF asks Churchill to return I-League trophy; Goa chief demands probe

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday asked Churchill Brothers to return the I-League trophy it presented to the club, even as Goa Football Association (GFA) questioned the rationale behind awarding the silverware despite a stay order from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Sunday, hours after Switzerland-based CAS stayed AIFF's decision to declare Churchill Brothers as I-League champions and barred it from conducting any formal medal ceremony, the national federation awarded the winners trophy to the Goan club.

AIFF deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presented the trophy to Churchill Brothers players and later claimed that the federation learnt about the CAS order only after the ceremony was over as its secretariat was closed on Sunday.

But on Monday, the AIFF was forced to ask Churchill to return the trophy.

"On Monday, we have written to Churchill Brothers to return the I-League trophy," an AIFF source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"We are bound to obey CAS order. Let the CAS decide on the matter and we will hand over the trophy after the decision." Meanwhile, GFA President Caitano Fernandes on Monday wrote a letter to the AIFF Executive Committee members to hold an "urgent inquiry on the potential disregard of the CAS order".

"...the decision to proceed with the presentation in apparent disregard of a CAS directive brings serious embarrassment to AIFF. Ignoring a CAS order would undoubtedly have severe consequences for the AIFF and the reputation of Indian football on the international stage," Fernandes wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I implore the esteemed members of the Executive Committee to treat this matter with utmost seriousness it deserves. A comprehensive and impartial probe must be launched immediately to investigate...the rationale behind proceeding with the event." He also claimed that he was not provided any communication regarding the I-League trophy presentation after he was initially invited for the formal ceremony on Sunday. He said by doing so, the AIFF has shown "unacceptable level of mistreatment towards the GFA".

"On the evening of April 26th... I received an e-mail from Mr Satyanaryanan inviting me in my capacity as GFA president and member of League Committee to attend the trophy presentation scheduled to take place in Goa on April 27th. The e-mail stated that the venue and specific schedule would be confirmed upon his arrival in Goa," he wrote.

Fernandes said he received no further communication regarding the trophy presentation and later came to know that the ceremony has already taken place "completely bypassing the involvement and presence of GFA".

He demanded a comprehensive and impartial probe on the reasons behind the failure to communicate the presentation details to GFA and the "utter disregard shown to the GFA".

Asked about Fernandes' claim, Satyanarayan said, "It was unintentional (development). The trophy was to be presented on April 26 initially but Churchill said to be done on April 27.

"They (Churchill) also did not give any venue initially. So, I myself did not know the venue beforehand.

"Later, Churchill also wanted the ceremony to be a small one. I just landed in Goa and straightway went to the venue to present the trophy. So, there was no intention on my part to cause any inconvenience to Mr Fernandes." Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the table with 40 points after the final round on April 6. But, their title and Indian Super League promotion were subject to the outcome of Inter Kashi's disputed points from their January 13 match against Namdhari SC, which the latter had won 2-0.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had awarded a 3-0 forfeit win and three points to Inter Kashi after ruling that Namdhari fielded an 'ineligible player'.

That decision would have taken Inter Kashi to 42 points, enough to clinch the title. However, the AIFF Appeals Committee later put the Disciplinary Committee order "inoperative and in abeyance" pending a final hearing.

After a delayed process, including a postponed April 12 hearing due to Namdhari's counsel citing "sickness", the AIFF's Appeals Committee on April 18 set aside the Disciplinary Committee's order and ruled in favour of Churchill.

On the basis of its Appeal Committee ruling, the AIFF had declared Churchill Brothers as I-League champions. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC