AIFF asks ISL clubs to send details of venues for home matches by Monday noon

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to send the details of the venues where they plan to play their home matches by Monday noon so that it can start working on the schedule of the delayed season which is set to start on February 14.

On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the ISL, which was on pause due to the lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14 with all the 14 clubs taking part.

The top-tier ISL will feature 91 matches on a home-and-away basis, assuming that all the 14 clubs are taking part.

In a letter written to the clubs, the AIFF thanked the clubs for "agreeing to participate in principle in the Indian Super League".

"We would like to reiterate the AIFF's proposal to organise the 2025-26 season of the ISL with co-operation from the participating clubs," the AIFF said in the letter from its Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayan.

"In order to assist AIFF finalise broadcast partners, commercial rights partners and the fixtures for the upcoming season, we request you to confirm the details of the venue that you will play your home matches at, not later than 12 noon on 12 January 2026." The AIFF said "upon receiving confirmation and receipt of the deposit", it will share the draft of the framework for the governance of ISL, the draft RFPs to appoint broadcast and commercial rights partners for the 2025-26 season, seek exemption from the AFC (regarding ACL 2 slots), start work on fixtures and other allied matters, and start preparation of participation agreements to be entered with the clubs.

"AIFF will also take best efforts to co-ordinate with competent authorities at venue (s), to enable seamless organisation of the upcoming season of the ISL. AIFF is also committed to liaising with the Asian Football Confederation and seeking the necessary exemptions for the upcoming season." Regarding the financial part of the league, the AIFF said, "The 2025-26 season of the ISL is proposed to be held on a total budget of INR Twenty Four Crores Twenty Six Lakhs Seventy Four Thousand (INR 24,26,74,000/-) with an initial contribution of INR Nine Crores Seventy Seven Lakh Forty Thousand (INR 9,77,40,000/-) from the AIFF and a contribution of INR One Crore (INR 1,00,00,000/-) each from the participating clubs.

"We would like to reassure you that the AIFF is in parallel taking all necessary steps to put the proposal into effect, in letter and spirit." The AIFF had earlier said that it's willing to accept the participation fee of Rs 1 crore per club in instalments up to June 2026, if the clubs are not able to pay immediately.