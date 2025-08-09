AIFF assures referees of contract renewals amid ISL uncertainty

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Grappling with unprecedented uncertainty over the fate of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the AIFF on Saturday moved in to "calm" fears among its referees, assuring them that their contracts will be renewed “as per established procedure.” The AIFF said it received a joint letter from nine referees on August 5, requesting extension of their professional match official contracts due on August 31.

"The AIFF would like to assure that these contracts shall be renewed in accordance with the established procedures, subject to the existing process of the Elite Referees' Development Programme," the AIFF stated in a notice.

"The AIFF urges all parties to remain calm, as several competitions are currently ongoing, where many of our referees are officiating in matches, like in Durand Cup, and the Futsal Club Championship," added the AIFF.

"Other activities such as the U20 women's National Team's matches in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Myanmar, and the U23 men's and U17 women's National Team camps in Bengaluru are currently underway as well." The anxiety among referees could be traced to the ongoing deadlock over the ISL’s 2025-26 season.

On July 11, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited announced the season was being put "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement it signed with the AIFF in 2010.

The Supreme Court has directed the AIFF not to negotiate new MRA terms until it delivers a final judgment in the AIFF draft constitution case.

That has left the league, normally held from September to April, in limbo.

On Friday, 11 of the 13 ISL clubs (excluding Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal) wrote jointly to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, urging the federation to bring the matter before the Supreme Court for urgent listing and judgment.

They also warned that without immediate action, they may seek judicial recourse independently.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have already temporarily suspended operations for their first team, while Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have frozen player and staff salaries.

In an attempt to keep competitive football alive, the AIFF has proposed starting the Super Cup in the second or third week of September, ahead of a delayed ISL, The AIFF, though, has maintained that the top-tier league would take place but the schedule and format are yet to be decided. PTI TAP UNG