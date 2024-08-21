AIFF chief Chaubey requests West Bengal CM to reinstate Durand Cup matches in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to ensure that the Durand Cup matches are held in the city as scheduled.

Fearing security concerns due to widespread protests after a trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder, the organisers had called off the Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on August 18.

Reigning champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are also not playing their quarterfinal matches at home. Mohun Bagan face Punjab FC in the quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on August 23 while East Bengal play against Shillong Lajong in Shillong later on Wednesday.

The Salt Lake Stadium is, however, scheduled to host the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters quarterfinal match on Friday.

The organisers are also yet to make any announcement on the venue for the semifinals (August 25 and 27) and final (August 31) which are slated to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

"I have received numerous appeals from not just the supporters of participating teams but also football fans across the world requesting the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata," Chaubey said in the letter.

"In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata as scheduled." The decision to cancel the Bagan-East Bengal derby match was taken following a meeting between the Kolkata Police officials and organisers of the tournament.

"As you are aware, the Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled for Sunday (18th August 2024), had to be called off due to intelligence inputs indicating potential violence at the venue.

"The Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is regarded as one of the top five most famous derbies in the world. The Durand Cup, established in 1888, is the fourth oldest football tournament globally.

"Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal established in the years 1889 and 1920, respectively have rich histories and are synonymous with Kolkata's identity and its passionate football culture," the AIFF president said in the letter.

Earlier on Sunday, former India goalkeeper Chaubey, who is also a BJP politician, had lashed out at the Trinamool Congress-led state administration.

"It feels some kind of a riot is going on here. It's very shameful and it's a complete failure of law and order in West Bengal that a football match could not happen here," Chaubey said.

"If half of the police force that is deployed to arrest the fans and stop the protest was there at the stadium, the match would have happened peacefully.

"Why should our teams go out to other places -- Jamshedpur, Shillong -- to play football? This is the mecca of Indian football, and football should happen here.

"Football is beyond politics, religion or any colour. The match should not have been cancelled. If the fans are arrested, it's a shame for the state's law and order," he added.

Keeping their bitter rivalry aside, and braving relentless downpour, thousand of fans of Kolkata's 'Big Three' football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- had come together to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Salt Lake Stadium as India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose and Chaubey joined the protest march, "demanding justice" for the RG Kar victim. PTI PDS PDS AH AH