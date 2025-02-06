AIFF claims it had ''fruitful'' meeting with I-League and IWL clubs over contentious issues

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Thursday claimed it had a "fruitful" meeting with owners and representatives of I-League and IWL clubs to discuss some contentious issues including broadcasting of matches and release of players for national duty.

The club owners/representatives met with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and his team of senior officials in the capital.

Besides Chaubey, AIFF secretary general Anilkumar, treasurer Kipa Ajay, and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan were present in the meeting from the federation side.

The meetings were attended by nine I-League and four IWL (Indian Women's League) clubs.

The meeting discussed at length next season's fixtures, calendar, promotion of the leagues, broadcasting and release of national team men and women players for longer camps.

After detailed discussion, the clubs and the AIFF unanimously agreed that all efforts should be made to enhance the standard of the I-League and the IWL and release of players for national duty, the federation said in a press release.

Real Kashmir FC owner Arshad Shawl said, "We had a positive and collaborative meeting with the AIFF President, where the clubs discussed the current I-League matches, the way forward for the 2025-26 season, and improve the overall footballing ecosystem in India.

"The clubs made a number of suggestions with regards to enhancing the efficiency of the I-League, and developing football at the grassroots levels. We remain thankful to the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey that most of these suggestions were accepted, and we look forward to working with the Federation to make things better." Disagreements over the telecast of matches nearly delayed the start of I-League this season with clubs expressing their displeasure to the AIFF after the federation signed a commercial rights agreement with Shrachi Sports Endeavour for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season, including I-League and IWL games.

But the situation was promptly brought under control with the clubs and the federation reaching an agreement and paving the way for the league to start on schedule.

"The AIFF president, for the first time, has spent long hours listening to the clubs and their problems. He has assured us to address everything in detail, and chart a better plan for the fixtures, in order to make the league more sustainable for the clubs," Inter Kashi FC president Prithiijit Das said after attending the meeting on February 3.

AIFF secretary general Anilkumar added: "We had a successful and fruitful meeting. This will go a long way in football development and long-term planning of the I-League and the IWL. I am confident the clubs and the AIFF will work together for achieving this target." PTI AH AH UNG