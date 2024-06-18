AIFF conducts workshop on POSH in Football House

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday conducted a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) at the Football House in Delhi.
The workshop was attended by Executive Committee members of the AIFF, the representatives of the member/state associations, and staff at the Football House.
The session was conducted by Preeti Pahwa from eMinds Legal, Gurgaon.
During the session, Pahwa covered all the important provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 along with the new AIFF Policy on Prohibition, Prevention, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (AIFF POSH Policy). PTI AH AH SSC SSC