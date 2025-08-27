AIFF faces ban threat as FIFA, AFC set Oct 30 deadline for ratification of constitution

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian football is staring at an international ban with world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation issuing a stern ultimatum to the embattled AIFF that it must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

In a hard-hitting two-page letter on Tuesday, addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the two international bodies expressed "profound concern" at the federation's failure to finalise its constitution despite the matter being pending in the Supreme Court since 2017. The top court is scheduled to take up the matter on Thursday.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs being barred from all international competitions, besides throwing into uncertainty, India's ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

FIFA and AFC have directed the Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the Supreme Court approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision... including the possibility of suspension," the letter mentions without any ambiguity.

The missive is jointly signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC Deputy General Secretary (Member Associations) Vahid Kardany.

This is not the first time Indian football has faced such embarrassment.

In August 2022, FIFA had suspended India for "third-party interference" after a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) temporarily ran the AIFF.

That ban, imposed when the nation was celebrating its 75th year of independence, was lifted within two weeks after the CoA was dissolved and elections were held when Chaubey defeated football icon Bhaichun Bhutia in a lopsided result.

The world bodies expressed concern at the "continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a matter that has remained under consideration since proceedings before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in 2017." "Despite repeated assurances, the absence of a clear and compliant governance framework has now created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football," it stated.

Calling it a "prolonged impasse" that has "precipitated a governance and operational crisis," the letter said: "Clubs and players remain uncertain regarding the domestic competition calendar." "Commercial partnerships beyond December 2025 remain unconfirmed; and essential functions relating to development, competitions, and marketing are increasingly compromised.

Lambasting the lack of financial stability and its "profoundly negative impact on India's football ecosystem", the two bodies said they are worried about the impact on footballers employed by clubs participating in the Indian Super League.

"We have received concerning reports from FIFPRO of the unilateral termination of players' employment contracts by various clubs, as a direct consequence of the current impasse, affecting the players’ livelihoods and careers," the letter stated.

Accordingly, the AIFF has been directed to take three immediate steps by the deadline.

"Secure a definitive order from the Supreme Court of India approving the revised AIFF Constitution. Ensure full alignment of the AIFF Constitution with the mandatory provisions of the FIFA and AFC Statutes and regulations.

"Obtain formal ratification of the AIFF Constitution at the next AIFF General Meeting." Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes, "including the possibility of suspension".

"A suspension of the AIFF would result in the loss of all of its rights as a FIFA and AFC member, as defined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes," it added.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter relating to the Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited on Thursday.

The agreement expired on December 8 last year.

The FSDL last month put the upcoming season "on hold" citing uncertainty over MRA renewal.

That decision forced at least three clubs to suspend operations or delay salaries, and prompted all 11 ISL clubs to warn of an "existential crisis." On August 22, the Supreme Court permitted AIFF and FSDL to hold talks to work out interim measures so that the season can start on time.

Chaubey said the federation would "endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures" with FSDL in good faith, while clubs pressed for an early judgment as it had paralysed the entire football calendar, threatening the survival of players, staff, among others.