AIFF fines MBSG for 'spectator misconduct', orders stadium closure for home game against Odisha

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giants and ordered that the team's next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium for alleged spectator misconduct during its previous match against Chennayin FC.

The club said it has accepted the unspecified financial penalty, while its appeal against the ban on spectators for the March 6 game at the Salt Lake Stadium here has been rejected.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant over alleged spectator misconduct during the match against Chennaiyin FC. While the Club has responsibly accepted the financial penalty imposed, AIFF has gone to the extreme of ordering a FULL stadium closure for our home game against Odisha FC on 6 March 2026," Mohun Bagan posted on 'X'.

Mohun Bagan defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the February 23 match during which the spectator misconduct allegedly took place.

"We are deeply disappointed with the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's decision to impose a full stadium closure for our home fixture on 6 March 2026.

"While we have accepted the financial penalty in good faith, we believe closing the stadium unfairly punishes thousands of passionate, law-abiding supporters who are the heartbeat of our Club," it added.

The club said that its appeal to reconsider the ban was "in the interest of our fans" but has not been accepted.

"Football belongs to the fans. They deserve better," it said. PTI PM SSC SSC