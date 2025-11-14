AIFF issues Request for Proposal for IWL first and 2nd divisions

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday issued the Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting bids to award the right to monetise the commercial rights of the first and second divisions of the Indian Women's League (IWL) for a duration of four years.

The deadline of submission of bids is November 29 while bidders can seek clarifications till November 21. The technical bids will be opened on November 30 while the date of opening of the commercial bids will be intimated later.

IWL is the top tier domestic football league club tournament for women, while IWL 2 is the second level competition.

The RFP for the two top tiers of women's domestic football is being issued amid non receipt of any bid for the Indian Super League (ISL), while has left the men's game in the country in disarray. According to the RFP, the bidder must have net worth of at least Rs 30 crore at the close of financial year 2024-2025. In case of any consortium bidder, the cumulative net worth shall be a minimum of Rs 100 crore at the close of financial year 2024-2025.

Additionally, the bidder shall also furnish security/earnest money deposit of Rs 3 lakh.

The AIFF will constitute a Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) consisting of three members for the selection or shortlisting of the bid.

Every year, the selected bidder would pay 'Guaranteed Payment' or 5% of 'Gross Revenues' every year to the AIFF as governance and development fees. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC