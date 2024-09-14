AIFF lodges police complaint after anonymous caller's threat to 'life and property' of Chaubey

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with Delhi police, alleging that it has received an anonymous call issuing threats to life and property of its president Kalyan Chaubey.

An AIFF official lodged the complaint for "registration of FIR against unknown miscreants" at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station on Thursday.

The complaint said that the AIFF office, also located at Dwarka, received a call on September 10 issuing "threats to the life and property of not only Chaubey but also his family." "Delhi police has received a complaint at Dwarka Sector 23 police station and are conducting an inquiry," a senior police officer told PTI.

The AIFF has been dogged with controversies in recent times, ranging from the sacking of its former secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran to accusation of corruption against Chaubey by its former legal head.

Chaubey, who was elected as AIFF president in September 2022, has denied the charges.