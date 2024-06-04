AIFF mourns death of senior official Anil Kamat

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) AIFF's Assistant General Secretary and Director of Competitions, Anil Kamat, died here on Tuesday after suffering from a brief illness, the sport's national governing body announced.

Kamat, who hailed from the Chinchinim village in Goa, had been associated with the All India Football Federation for almost 25 years.

He was associated as an official with CRC Chinchinim and Salcete Football Club. Besides, he also formerly worked as the Executive Committee Member and Joint Secretary of the Goa Football Association.

Mourning his death, AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey stated, "I am truly saddened by Anil Kamat's demise. In Anil ji's death, Indian Football's structure has lost a pillar that will be hard to replace.

"His deep knowledge of football and its management was an asset for Indian football at both domestic and international level. My heart goes out to his family at this hour of grief. Om Shanti." PTI AYG BS BS