AIFF president Chaubey condemns attack on referee in Turkey

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday condemned the attack on a match referee in Turkey, which left him with facial injuries during a club contest.

The incident occurred during the Super Lig fixture between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor at the former's home ground on Monday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

At the end of the close contest, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca sprinted to the pitch and slapped referee Halil Umut Meler, sending him to the ground.

A group of fans also kicked Meler in the face before security took him to safety.

"The AIFF condemns the recent attack on match official Halil Umut Meler in recent days after a Turkish Super Lig game. This despicable assault cannot be tolerated at any level of football," said Chaubey in an AIFF statement.

Meler is believed to have suffered a blow to his eye and was admitted to hospital before being reportedly discharged.

"I would like to request everyone involved in our game to respect and safeguard match officials on all occasions," added Chaubey.