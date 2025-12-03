AIFF Super Cup champions set for semifinal showdown against Mumbai FC

Fatorda, Dec 3 (PTI) Defending champions FC Goa will face arch-rivals Mumbai City FC in the in the semi-finals of the Super Cup here Thursday.

For FC Goa, this knockout clash arrives at the end of a uniquely demanding and competitive stretch, one that may well give them an edge heading into the high-pressure contest.

While Indian football has been experiencing a prolonged pause in domestic action, the Gaurs have played more competitive minutes than any ISL team over the last three months: an AFC Champions League Two qualifier against Al Seeb (Oman), three Super Cup group-stage games, and five AFC Champions League Two fixtures against elite opposition from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Tajikistan.

Having completed all their away trips in Asia, the champions now return home, battle-hardened and sharper than most.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, enter this semi-final having not played a competitive match for nearly a month.

The Islanders will now need to quickly find competitive rhythm as they step into a high-intensity knockout tie against a Goa side fully accustomed to the pace and pressure of elite fixtures over the past few weeks.

Young defender Ronney Wilson, who has quickly made his mark by featuring in both AFC Champions League and Super Cup fixtures since joining the club, spoke about the team’s morale and growth: "Playing for FC Goa in the Champions League has helped not just me but all the other players. It’s helped us improve a lot, and if we get to play these kinds of matches it will help us grow to great levels," he said.

Their meeting with Mumbai City FC also carries added narrative weight. The last competitive clash between the two sides came in February 2025, where FC Goa delivered one of their standout performances of the season, a commanding 3-1 win away in Mumbai.