AIFF takes action against Churchill Brothers for fielding an ineligible player

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Thursday handed Churchill Brothers FC a 0-3 forfeit for fielding an ineligible player during their I-League match against Aizawl FC.

The match which was played on February 17 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mizoram ended in a 1-1 draw.

The national federation said in a statement: "AIFF Disciplinary Committee has found Churchill Brothers FC Goa in breach of Article 6.5.6 and 6.6.6 of the I-League 2024-25 Regulations, for fielding an ineligible player in Match 86 of the I-League 2024-25 against Aizawl FC, played on February 17, 2025.

"The said match shall result in a forfeiture (0-3 loss) for Churchill Brothers FC Goa in accordance with Article 57 read with Article 26 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code." The punishment notwithstanding, Churchill Brothers remain second in the I-League standings with 28 points from 16 games, three behind leaders Inter Kashi who have played the same number of games.

Earlier this week, Namdhari FC were docked three points by the AIFF for a similar violation in their match against Inter Kashi on January 13.