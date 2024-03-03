AIFF terminates service of its legal head after he accused President Chaubey of corruption

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday terminated the services of its principal legal advisor Nilanjan Bhattacharjee after he made serious "corruption allegations" against president Kalyan Chaubey, who had termed them "baseless".

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Bhattacharjee said Chaubey worked out "corruption avenues" through non-transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender.

Chaubey had said that he would "reply legally".

"... inform you of the AIFF's decision to terminate your engagement as principal legal advisor with immediate effect," AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan wrote in the termination letter on Sunday.

The AIFF will pay Bhattacharjee for another month at the "contractually agreed rate" as a notice period of one month is required for the termination.

Bhattacharjee, on his part, said the termination of his service was on expected lines.

"I could foresee the termination letter," he told PTI.

"I am hoping that I find justice in my communications and speaking out the truth about the ongoing corruption in the AIFF." Bhattacharjee had alleged that Chaubey made attempts to "siphon off money from the federation's exchequer" and used AIFF fund for personal expenses.

"...through coercion and at his own subservient interest, allotted numerous tenders such as broadcasting of I-League (last season), IWL, Santosh Trophy in favour of one (company; name withheld) which happens to be close to the incumbent president," Bhattacharjee wrote in the letter, which is in possession of PTI.

"Further tenders running into crores were allotted to the same service provider for broadcasting of futsal and other such tournaments," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Bhattacharjee claimed that when he suggested safeguards in subsequent tenders, Chaubey attempted to "malign" his image and professional integrity.

"Crores of money have been spent by the current president for his personal trips, hotel stays. For his numerous Bangalore trip alone, a conservative estimation of more than Rs 40 lakhs has been spent to fund his business class travel, local conveyance and hotel stays." Bhattacharjee was appointed after Chaubey took charge as AIFF head in September 2022. His initial tenure ended in October last year but it got extended by another year after that.