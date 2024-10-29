AIFF wins AFC President's Recognition Award for Grassroots Football

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was on Tuesday conferred with the prestigious President's Recognition Award for Grassroots Football (Silver) during the AFC Annual Awards in Seoul.
Since the preceding AFC Annual Awards in Doha last year, when it was handed the bronze award, the AIFF has been endorsed with a silver-level membership under the AFC Grassroots Charter.
The AIFF has been credited for its strong commitment towards grassroots development and establishing long-term sustainable programmes, facilitating regional involvement, and strong partnerships with various stakeholders across the country, the national federation said in a statement.
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey accepted the award on behalf of the federation. PTI AH BS BS