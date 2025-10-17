AIFF's RFP: No franchisee fee for clubs in ISL, commercial partner to provide video support system

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The participating clubs in the country's top-tier football league will not pay franchisee fee from this edition onwards and the incoming commercial partner of the national federation will have to provide "video support system" during matches starting this season, according to the Request for Proposal (RFP) document.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday issued the RFP, inviting bids to award the right to monetise the commercial rights of the top-tier league for the next 15 years. The deadline of submission of bids is November 5 while bidders can seek clarifications till October 21. The bids will be opened on November 11.

Only companies with a net worth of minimum Rs 250 crore can bid for an annual minimum guarantee of Rs 37.5 crore to the AIFF.

Among the salient features in the draft contract of the RFP are stopping of payment of franchisee fee by the participating clubs, responsibility of the future commercial partner of the AIFF to ensure video support system and later Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and application of promotion or relegation from 2025-26 season.

The RFP also provides for coverage of matches with minimum 11 cameras, out of which two can be unmanned. For key matches, more cameras can be added, though it's optional.

"No franchisee fee payment shall be applicable from 2025-2026 season, either for the Founding or Non-founding Participating Teams," says clause 5 of the Schedule 6 which deals with the operational and commercial matters relating to the competition (ISL).

However, the founding clubs of the ISL have already stopped paying the franchisee fee after 10 years of the inception of the ISL. All the clubs in the ISL receives fund from Central Revenue Pool and grassroots grants from the AIFF's commercial partner.

The founding clubs will pay to the incoming AIFF's commercial partner 10 per cent of their revenue (excluding Central Revenue Pool allocation and grassroots grants from the commercial partner).

"Non-founding Participating Teams shall pay to the Company (AIFF's commercial partner) 20 per cent of their revenue (excluding Central Revenue Pool allocation and grassroots grants from the Company) for the remaining duration till the expiry of their 10 years in the league." The Central Revenue Pool shall comprise the total revenues generated by the commercial partner, excluding the contributions made by participating clubs and net of the production costs. The share of the founding clubs from the Central Revenue Pool will be more than that of non founding teams.

As per the direction of the SC, the top-tier league will also implement promotion and relegation at the end of 2025-2026 season.

"One (1) Participating Team to be relegated; One (1) Participating Team to be promoted. The promotion and relegation to be implemented at the end of the 2025-2026 season," the document said.

It also said the Governing Council shall reserve the right to induct new participating teams to increase the number of clubs in the league.

The AIFF will have to schedule 189 matches during the 2025–2026 season with 14 clubs playing in double round robin format.

Video support system in first 5 years, VAR after that ================================ The responsibilities of the commercial partner will include producing (on ground) the entire tournament, with a feed ready for broadcast (linear) and streaming, compulsorily following a transparent bidding process for selecting a media rights partner (TV and Digital), marketing the league to improve its stature as well as enhancing viewership.

The new commercial partner will also provide "the football video support system from the 2025-2026 season onwards for a minimum of 5 years of the term. Basis mutual discussion with the Company and the AIFF, the AIFF may mandate upgradation of the same to VAR from Year 6 onwards".

The incoming commercial partner of the AIFF would be required to contribute to the grassroots development of Indian football.

"The Participating Teams will receive a minimum of 70% of contributions made by the Company for grassroots development and such amounts would be distributed equally between the Participating Teams.

"The balance amounts shall be distributed to the I-League clubs basis discretion of the AIFF. The amounts mentioned above are mandated to be spent on the grassroots development by the Participating Teams, and will be subject to verification by the Governing Council." All the participating clubs will also be required to contribute to their own grassroots development every year.

There will also be a strict enforcement of the salary caps for all participating clubs in the top-tier league from 2025-2026 season onwards.

For 2025–2026 season, the salary cap will be same as that for 2024–25 season -- Rs 18 crore.

The salary cap is applicable for all players including marquee players, either Indian or foreign players, but will not include the cost of coaches and non-playing technical staff.

All the clubs would be required to disclose to the Governing Council, any individual sponsorship/endorsement agreements entered into between a player and the club or its subsidiaries, affiliates or ultimate beneficial owners.

The clubs shall be required to release their players for the national team's matches in accordance with the FIFA regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.