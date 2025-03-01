Aim for Olympics, Fadnavis tells police athletes at state meet; assures full support of govt

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said sports foster team spirit and assured all support from his government to athletes from the police department in their endeavour to compete in top-notch tournaments, including the Olympics.

In line with this vision, 'Mission Olympics' has been launched to integrate police teams into India's preparations to host the event in 2036, he said.

"Sports foster team spirit. This is a great opportunity for police personnel to showcase their talent. The government will provide all necessary support to ensure our police athletes can compete at the highest levels, including the Olympics," the CM said while addressing the closing ceremony of the 35th Maharashtra Police Sports Meet here.

Fadnavis, however, expressed concerned at the drop in the number of participants when compared to the previous edition.

While the 2024 edition of the state police meet had 3500 participants, the figure was 2900 for this year, he noted, and asked the Director General of Police to take rectification measures for future events.

Fadnavis expressed satisfaction over the increase in the number of women participants. PTI COR BNM