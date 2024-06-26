AIPA affiliated 100 pickleball courts to be set up in next two years

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) All India Pickleball Association-affiliated 100 courts will be set up in next two years across the country in a bid to bolster the growth of the game.

In a partnership announced between AIPA, the pickleball governing body in the country and KheloMore, a digital platform founded by former India cricketer and national selector Jatin Paranjape, an amount of Rs 5 crore would be invested to set up these courts.

“This collaboration underscores both organisations' dedication to fostering the growing interest in pickleball by providing top-notch facilities accessible to players of all skill levels,” a release said.

Pickleball players will be able to use KheloMore’s online booking system, real-time updates on court availability and a community network.

"The collaboration with KheloMore is a significant milestone for grassroots development of pickleball in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. With this substantial investment, we aim to build world-class facilities and nurture a vibrant community of pickleball players,” AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said.

"AIPA is to pickleball what BCCI is for Indian cricket, we are sure this partnership will help develop the game on a very large scale in India. This investment aligns with our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through sports."