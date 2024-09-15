AIPS ASIA Women''s Forum calls for greater representation of women in sports journalism

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) The need for increased female representation in sports journalism took center stage at a special AIPS ASIA Women's Forum held here to discuss the obstacles women continue to face in the profession.

The deliberations of the forum was held alongside the 25th AIPS ASIA Congress.

The forum addressed the critical question: 'Is there a need for more women sports journalists in the industry?' and served as an eye-opener for the audience, exposing the challenges women face in a traditionally male-dominated industry, according to a release.

It brought together a diverse panel of accomplished women, including journalists and athletes, to reflect on the obstacles women continue to face in the sports media landscape.

"The forum was a powerful reminder of how much work still needs to be done to ensure that women’s voices are equally heard in sports media," the release said.

"While sports journalism is evolving, the forum highlighted how many women still struggle to break through, facing institutional bias, a lack of mentorship, and limited opportunities." The forum also touched on how female athletes often find it easier to relate to female journalists.

"Throughout the session, there was unanimous agreement among the panelists: there is an urgent need for more female representation in sports journalism.

"The forum left a lasting impression on the audience, reminding everyone that achieving gender balance in sports journalism is not just a goal -- it’s a necessity for the future of sports media." PTI PDS PDS ATK