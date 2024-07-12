Airbnb says 30 pc rise in bookings from Indian guests for Olympic Games Paris 2024

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Friday said it has witnessed a 30 per cent rise in bookings from Indian guests for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Beyond Paris, Indian travellers are also exploring other locations in France such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Airbnb said in a statement, citing data for bookings made by Indian guests between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, for stays in and around the host cities during the period of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

These areas, including key Olympic venues like Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events), along with cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux, are experiencing significant interest, it added.

Airbnb said travellers from over 160 countries and regions have already booked their stays on its platform during the sporting event.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, nights booked during the dates of the Olympics are over five times higher than they were in the Paris region the same time a year ago, it added.

Paris remains the top-searched city on the platform, with a nearly 40 per cent increase in active listings in the region, ensuring ample availability for guests.

In terms of growth in bookings, Asian countries are on the leaderboard, Airbnb said, adding that it has witnessed the highest increase in travellers coming from India, Mainland China, Hong Kong (SAR) and Japan.

India alone witnessed an approximately 30 per cent increase in booking of stays in and around Paris during the games, Airbnb said.

"The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences," Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said.

He further said, "Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports." PTI RKL SGC SHW