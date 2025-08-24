Aishwary wins gold in Asian Shooting Championship

Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to win the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the Asian Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

Tomar shot 462.5 to finish on top. China's Wenyu Zhao won the silver medal with 462 points, while Japan's Naoya Okada claimed bronze with a score of 445.8.

Tomar dominated the event and was leading the field for a major part of the competition.

The 24-year-old Olympian had an excellent outing in kneeling position and though he could not replicate that in prone, Tomar did enough in the standing round to emerge winner after entering the final phase of the competition with a lead of more than 1.5 points.

The other Indian shooters in the fray, Chain Singh finished fourth, while Akhil Sheoran ended fifth in the final.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Tomar, Chain Singh and Sheoran bagged silver medal in the 50 metre rifle 3 positions team event.

Tomar was placed third in the qualification with a total of 584.

This was Tomar's second Asian title in the same event, having won a gold in 2023 as well. However, he had to settle for the silver medal after losing to compatriot Sheoran at the 2024 edition in Jakarta. PTI AH SSC SSC