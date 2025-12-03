AITA extends Rohit's tenure as Davis Cup skipper till December 2026

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday reappointed Rohit Rajpal as captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, extending his tenure till December 31, 2026, as the country prepares to host the Netherlands in the Qualifiers.

Rajpal, who has previously led India in several Davis Cup ties, will continue at the helm for one more year, while Ashutosh Singh has been retained as the team's coach.

Rajpal's reappointment ensures continuity in leadership ahead of what will be a crucial home tie as India attempts to make the Finals.

He will oversee the team not only for the upcoming Qualifiers but also for all Davis Cup engagements during his renewed tenure.

Delhi and Karnataka have already expressed their desire to host the tie in February.

AITA, in its press release, added that further details, including Indian team nominations, would be released in due course. PTI AT AM AT AM AM