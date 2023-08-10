AITA secretary general Dhupar receives award from MP government

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary general Anil Dhupar has been conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award 2022' by the Madhya Pradesh Government for his contribution to the sport in the state.

Advertisment

Dhupar, who is also the secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA), was elected AITA secretary general in September 2020 and will hold office of the national federation till September 2024.

A former state champion, Dhupar was also previously conferred with the Vikram Award in tennis by the MP government.

Hailing from Indore, the player-turned-administrator set up the Indore Tennis Club, the only club in the country that allows non-member players (age 18 and under) to come and play. PTI AM AM SSC SSC