AIU should reinstate kick-boxing in University events: CPI(M) MP writes to Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has sought Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's immediate intervention to reinstate Kick-boxing in the list of recognised University-level events after it was dropped from the annual calendar earlier this year.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Sports Board, in its 34th AGM held on August 26, excluded Kick-boxing from the 2025-26 University Sports Calendar, citing "minimal student participation." Brittas strongly opposed this decision, saying that it disregards the sport's growth and its national and international standing.

"Kick-boxing is one of the rapidly expanding combat sports in India, with substantial participation at the school, university, national, and international levels," Brittas said.

"The exclusion of Kick-boxing from the university sports calendar has created serious hardship for the athletes," he further stated.

Brittas said that he has been approached by several young athletes whose preparations for the All India Inter-University Championship have been hit by the AIU's call.

"For many of these students, inter-university competition is not merely a tournament, but an essential gateway for recognition, scholarships, and future prospects," he added.

Brittas urged the Minister to review the matter and direct the authorities concerned to immediately reinstate Kick-boxing in the AIU Annual Sports Calendar.

At its AGM, the AIU Board unanimously dropped 16 sports from the annual calendar, including kick-boxing, dragon boat racing, soft baseball, and mini golf among others.

The Board stated that the modifications were done "with the objective of streamlining the Sports Calendar and ensuring focused attention on disciplines that command wider student participation and carry national and international relevance."