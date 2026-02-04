Aizawl half-marathon on Feb 14

Aizawl, Feb 4 (PTI) The second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) will be held on February 14, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

He said this year's event promises a larger scale, a deeper talent pool, and a significant boost to the state's burgeoning sports tourism sector.

The race will begin and end at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, he said.

The first edition of the half-marathon was held in April last year and drew 1,500 participants from across the country.

"With the recent expansion of the railway network to Sairang near Aizawl, we anticipate a record-breaking participation of athletes and spectators from across the country," Hmar said.

He said the AIHM serves as a vital platform for promoting public health and showcasing the cultural heritage of Mizoram.

"The AIHM is more than just a race; it is Mizoram's calling card to the world. It is now a permanent fixture on the tourism calendar, designed to highlight our state's natural beauty and hospitality," Hmar told a news conference on Tuesday.

He said professional athletes from some foreign countries are also likely to take part in the event, which has a total prize pool of more than Rs 15 lakh. PTI CORR SOM