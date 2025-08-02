Ajay Singh resigns as Interim panel chief; global body prez to attend BFI elections as observer

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian boxing's Interim Committee chairman Ajay Singh has stepped down from his post to contest this month's federation elections, where World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst will serve as an observer.

Singh resigned from his post with immediate effect on Friday, a day after the Interim Committee formally announced the election date -- August 21.

"I am pleased to inform you that the elections of the Boxing Federation of India have now been formally announced and are scheduled to be held on 21st August 2025," Singh wrote in a letter dated August 1 and addressed to van der Vorst, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"Since I intend to contest the forthcoming elections, I believe it is appropriate and in the interest of fairness and transparency that I step down from the position of Chairman of the Interim Committee with immediate effect," he added.

World Boxing, which constituted the Interim Committee in April to manage Indian boxing's day-to-day affairs following months of internal unrest, accepted Singh's resignation on Saturday.

In his place, the international body has elevated Singapore Boxing President Fairuz Mohammed, who had been serving as World Boxing's observer in the panel, as the new Interim Committee Chair.

"We respect this decision and hereby appoint Mr. Fairuz Mohammed, President of Singapore Boxing, as Chairman of the Interim Committee to ensure continuity till the new body is elected," van der Vorst stated in a letter.

World Boxing has also confirmed that van der Vorst and acting Secretary General Mike McAtee will be present as observers during the elections.

"Additionally, we wish to inform you that I, myself, along with Mr. Mike McAtee, Acting Secretary General of World Boxing, will be present in India on 21st August 2025 to act as observers for the BFI elections," van der Vorst wrote.

Singh, who is also the Chairman of SpiceJet Airlines, has already completed two four-year terms as BFI President and is now aiming for a third and final stint, as permitted under the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India.

Anurag Thakur set to contest election.

=========================== Anurag Thakur is set to be Singh's primary opponent as it is learnt that Himachal Pradesh Boxing will once again nominate the former Sports Minister's name as its representative.

Thakur had been in the fray when the elections were initially scheduled on March 28 but his name didn't figure in the Electoral College finalised by Singh and subsequently approved by the Returning Officer.

Singh had said Thakur was "ineligible" to represent Himachal Pradesh, citing an official directive stating that only "bonafide and duly elected members during the election AGM (duly notified to BFI) of the State Units affiliated with the BFI shall be authorised to represent their respective States/Union Territories." Thakur's exclusion had led his faction to initiate legal proceedings, which is still ongoing.

The much-delayed BFI elections will mark a return to a elected body for Indian boxing after months of uncertainty, internal strife, and legal setbacks that had delayed the process.

World Boxing had earlier set a deadline of August 31 for the elections to be completed.