Ajeetesh best Indian in Taiwan

Taipei, Nov 16 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) finished as the best Indian at tied-22nd while S Chikkarangappa (70) ended up tied-24th at the USD 400,000 Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, here on Sunday.

Thailand's Ekpharit Wu beat local hero Hung Chien-yao by two shots on the closing stretch to win his first title on the Asian Tour in his rookie season.

The 26-year-old Wu shot a five-under-par 67 on the Par-72 course as he benefited from a late stumble by Hung (70), who made back-to-back bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes to open the door for the Thai.

Wu finished the tournament with 20-under.

India's Khalin Joshi (71) finished tied-42nd while Viraj Madappa (72) was tied-53rd. Pukhraj Singh Gill (72) was tied-56th.

The win helped Wu jump from 73rd to 28th in the Asian Tour Order of Merit and also secured him a spot in the USD5 million PIF Saudi International.