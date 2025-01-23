Ajeetesh Sandhu tied fifth, two shots off lead in Manila

Manila, Jan 23 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu was tied fifth, two shots behind the leader, Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand, after the first round of the Philippine Open, which started the 2025 Asian Tour schedule.

Sandhu shot 3-under 67 that included an eagle two and a double bogey on successive holes, the ninth and the tenth holes of the Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

Kaewkanjana shot one of only two bogey-free rounds on day one to grab sole possession of the lead.

He was one shot ahead of compatriots Danthai Boonma and Pavit Tangkamolprasert, and Australia’s Aaron Wilkin.

Among other Indians SSP Chawrasia was T-18 with 1-under 69, Rashid Khan (70) was T-50, Rahil Gangjee and Yuvraj Sandhu with 74 each were T-99.

Sandhu carried on his form from the last season, when he won a tournament on the domestic PGTI Tour and then secured his playing rights on the Asian Tour through the final stage of the Qualifying School.

He made an eagle on the par-four ninth hole, where he holed out his nine-iron second shot from 135 yards. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024