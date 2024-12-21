Ajeetesh secures Asian Tour card despite bogey-bogey finish

Hua Hin, Dec 21 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu was the sole Indian to secure an Asian Tour card for 2025 despite a tense bogey-bogey finish at the Final Qualifying school, here Saturday.

The Chandigarh golfer, who a week earlier won on his home tour, shot 1-over 72 to finish T-23.

The top 35 and ties secured their playing rights for 2025 and will join those who have kept their cards through Order of Merit.

Sandhu, who shared the lead after day one, was in the top-10 with two holes to go. He finished with two bogeys but managed to gain the all-important card.

The Asian Tour’s new season starts with the Philippine Open at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, from January 23-26, and is followed the week after by the International Series India.

Japan’s Takumi Murakami took top spot. Murakami, the leader at the start of the day, fired a one-under-par 70 to finish on 20-under and beat Korean Kyungnam Kang by one.

Kang shot a 69, while his compatriot Doyeob Mun claimed third, another shot back following a 68. Australian Jack Thompson (68) tied for fourth with China’s Bai Zhengkai (67).

In a dramatic finish to secure the 35th card, Thailand’s Charng-Tai Sudsom birdied his final two holes to fire a brave 65 to finish on 10 under and hence avoid an 11-man sudden-death play-off for the final place.

China’s Wu Ashun, a four-time winner in Europe, was one of the players on nine under to miss out. He bogeyed his last three holes to end a season of great disappointment as he also failed to keep his card on the DP World Tour by the narrowest of margins.

He finished 115th on the Order of Merit, just nine points behind Ross Fisher from England who made it through in 114th place. PTI Corr AT AT