Ajinkya Naik re-elected MCA president; elections to be held for other posts

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Ajinkya Naik on Monday retained his position as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after seven other candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations.

The MCA elections for other posts in the Apex Council and office bearers will be held on Wednesday.

Today was the last day to withdraw nominations.

Naik had filed his nomination even though he was to serve a mandatory cool-off period of three years having completed six consecutive years in the MCA Apex Council as per the reforms introduced by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee for BCCI and its member associations.

Among the candidates who withdrew were BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar, and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Both Awhad and Narvekar were the members of the outgoing apex council of the MCA and have filed nominations for other posts as well.

The other candidates who withdrew were former India women's captain Diana Edulji, outgoing president of the T20 Mumbai League Vihang Sarnaik, Suraj Samat, and Shahalam Shaikh, a former joint secretary.

Last year, Naik had become the youngest-ever president of the MCA at the age of 37 after beating Sanjay Naik by 107 votes.

As per the list released by the electoral officer on Monday, Awhad will contest against Navin Shetty for the post of vice-president and Unmesh Khanvilkar will stand against Shahalam Shaikh for the position of MCA secretary.

Nilesh Bhosale will be up against Gaurav Payyade for the post of joint secretary whereas Arman Mallick, who was the treasurer in the former committee, will fight for a similar role in the election against Surendra Shewale.

Rajdip Gupta has been appointed as the governing council chairman in T20 Mumbai League, in which he is also the owner of the North Mumbai Panthers team.