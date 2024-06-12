Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, MCA officials pay last respects to president Amol Kale

Mumbai: India and Mumbai players Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni and several others from the cricketing fraternity on Wednesday paid their last respects to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who passed away in New York.

Kale’s mortal remains were brought back to India on Wednesday afternoon after he died on the intervening night between June 9 and 10 due to a cardiac arrest.

The 47-year-old was in New York to watch India's match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup along with a few other officials of the MCA as well as of the BCCI.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also watched the India-Pakistan game, wrote on his X account.

The secretary Ajinkya Naik, other association officials and former India player and MCA's women’s cricket advisor Diana Edulji were also present at the MCA Lounge at the Wankhede Stadium, where Kale’s mortal remains were brought in for about an hour.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, Shivsena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and MCA apex council member Jitendra Awhad were also among those who paid the last respects to Kale.

“Took antim darshan and offered my humble tributes to my friend, Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,” Fadnavis wrote on X.

Kale became MCA president after defeating former India player Sandip Patil in the elections in October 2022.

During his tenure, the iconic Wankhede Stadium witnessed legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s statue being unveiled during the ODI World Cup last year.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of MCA President Shri Amol Kale. Condolences to his family and close ones as they find the strength to overcome this sudden loss," Tendulkar wrote on X on Tuesday.

Before Tendulkar's statue was unveiled, special seats were marked and decorated where MS Dhoni’s six to win the 2011 World Cup final had landed.

After Mumbai won the record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy earlier this year, MCA had announced that it would match BCCI’s fee for all players in red-ball cricket for the 2024-25 season.