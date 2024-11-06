Ajit stars in U Mumba's two-point win over Patna Pirates

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Ajit Chavan was at his best for U Mumba as he led his team to a thrilling 42-40 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Ajit finished the game with an impressive 19 points in 18 raids, negating 15 points from his counterpart Devank Dalal for the Patna Pirates.

Despite a strong start from Patna Pirates' young duo Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, U Mumba quickly responded with two Super Tackles, led by Sunil Kumar.

Ayan's two-point raid gave Patna the first ALL OUT, but Ajit Chavan's Super Raid put U Mumba back in control, helping them take a 24-21 lead at half time.

Advertisment

The match remained tight, with both teams exchanging the lead.

Devank's Super Raid levelled the score for Patna, but Ajit's consistent raids kept U Mumba ahead.

In the final moments, U Mumba's relentless pressure, including a key raid by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, sealed a two-point victory, as they inflicted an ALL OUT on Patna Pirates. PTI TAP AH AH