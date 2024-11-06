Ajit stars in U Mumba''s two-point win over Patna Pirates

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Ajit Chavan was in prime form for the U Mumba as he led his team to a thrilling 42-40 victory over the Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Wednesday.

Ajit finished the game with an impressive 19 points in 18 raids, negating the 15 points from his counterpart Devank Dalal for the Patna Pirates.

Despite a strong start from Patna Pirates’ young duo Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, U Mumba quickly responded with two Super Tackles, led by Sunil Kumar.

Ayan's two-point raid gave Patna the first ALL OUT, but Ajit Chavan's Super Raid put U Mumba back in control, helping them take a 24-21 lead at halftime.

The match remained tight, with both teams exchanging the lead.

Devank’s Super Raid leveled the score for Patna, but Ajit’s consistent raids kept U Mumba ahead.

In the final moments, U Mumba's relentless pressure, including a key raid by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, sealed a two-point victory, as they inflicted an ALL OUT on Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans pip Tamil Thalaivas ======================== Riding on splendid performances by Pawan Sehrawat (12 points) and Ashish Narwal (9 points), Telugu Titans pipped Tamil Thalaivas 35-34 in the second match of the day.

This was the Titans' fourth win in seven matches, while Tamil Thalaivas suffered their third loss in the same number of games.

With this victory, the Titans moved up to fourth place in the points table, while Tamil Thalaivas, despite a brilliant 17-point effort by Sachin Tanwar, remained in third place. For Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh was their top defender, earning four points. PTI TAP KHS