Akash, Ahmed shine as 18 wickets fall, Bengal in control vs Haryana

Rohtak, Jan 30 (PTI) Table-toppers Bengal stayed on course for a sixth win of the season after bundling out hosts Haryana for 100 as 18 wickets tumbled on Day 2 of their final Ranji Trophy Group C league match here on Friday.

At close, Bengal, who have already qualified to the quarterfinals as group toppers, were 155 for 3 with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran holding fort with a resolute 61 off 125 balls. Bengal stretched their overall lead to 248 runs.

A loss could prove costly for Haryana, currently second with 24 points, as Uttarakhand (22) are well placed to overtake them, holding a firm edge over Assam in their final league fixture in Dehradun.

Bowling in tandem, pacer Akash Deep (5/40) and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (5/42) wrapped up Haryana's first innings in just 31.1 overs.

Their effort came after Bengal themselves suffered a batting collapse earlier in the morning, losing their last five wickets in 12.3 overs to be bowled out for 193, having resumed at 168 for 5 overnight.

Such was the menace created by the Akash–Ahmed duo that Bengal needed only three bowlers in the innings, with Mukesh Kumar bowling just five overs.

Uttarakhand ride Chandela double ton ======================= Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra used his accuracy to perfection to return figures of 3/26 from 23 overs as Assam struggled to 91 for 4 after Uttarakhand declared at a commanding 460 for 7, riding on skipper Kunal Chandela's 207, his maiden first-class double century.

Assam trailed by 369 runs in Dehradun.

Eyeing an outright win to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive, Uttarakhand resumed on 279 for 3 and batted with positive intent.

Chandela, overnight 128, anchored the innings alongside Lakshya Raichandani, who made a patient 86 off 173 balls.

The pair stitched together a double-century partnership before Raichandani’s dismissal.

Avneesh Sudha then chipped in with a quick 36 not out off 44 balls as Chandela opted for a sporting declaration.

Uttarakhand, placed third, could leapfrog Haryana and qualify alongside Bengal with a win.

Hingrajia slams 150 ============= Resuming on 267 for 7 with skipper Manan Hingrajia on 98, Gujarat rode on his unbeaten 150 -- his fourth first-class century -- to post 352 all out.

In reply, Tripura responded strongly to reach 208 for 3, with two India veterans Vijay Shankar (51 batting) and Hanuma Vihari (40 batting) steadying the innings as the hosts trailed by 144 runs.

Earlier, wickets kept falling at the other end but Hingrajia stood firm, striking 18 fours and a six in his marathon 346-ball knock.

Manisankar Murasingh was the pick of the bowlers for Tripura with 4/52, while Abhijit Sarkar claimed 3/70.

Brief Scores: In Rohtak: Bengal 193 in 72.3 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 86; Amit Rana 4/64, Tanmay Baloda 3/38) and 155 for 3 in 41 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 61 batting, Sudip Kumar Gharami 61; Rana 2/21). Haryana 100 in 31.1 overs (Yuvraj Singh 29; Akash Deep 5/40, Shahbaz Ahmed 5/42).

In Dehradun: Uttarakhand 460 for 7 declared in 120 overs (Kunal Chandela 207, Lakshya Raichandani 86, Bhupen Lalwani 52; Swarupam Purkayastha 3/48). Assam 91 for 4 in 52 overs (Rituraj Biswas 32 batting; Mayank Mishra 3/26).

In Delhi: Services 343 in 103.4 overs (Anshul Gupta 101, Nakul Sharma 89; Zubair Ali 4/63, Raj Choudhary 4/91). Railways 168 for 6 in 40.4 overs (Ravi Singh 55, Ali 45 batting; Arjun Sharma 3/54).

In Agartala: Gujarat 352 in 115.4 overs (Manan Hingrajia 150 not out, Jaymeet Patel 69, Priyesh Patel 52; Manisankar Murasingh 4/52, Abhijit Sarkar 3/70). Tripura 208 for 3 in 57 overs (Sridam Paul 69, Vijay Shankar 51 batting, Hanuma Vihari 40 batting).