Akash Deep has stiff back issues

Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) India pacer Akash Deep has developed a stiff back and could be rendered doubtful for the final Test match against Australia starting here on Friday.

Akash had taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Sydney but had been a bit unlucky with multiple catches dropped off his bowling during the series.

Akash has bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches and it could have been a case of a slightly more bowling workload in the Boxing Day Test.

The hard Australian grounds could cause knee ankle and back issue for pacers.

In case Akash is unfit, one among Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could make it to a playing eleven. PTI KHS RHL