Oval Test: Akash Deep strikes but England race to 109/1 at lunch on Day 2

London: Akash Deep removed Ben Duckett for a much-needed breakthrough as England raced to 109 for one at lunch on the second day after bowling out India for 224 in the fifth and final Test here on Friday.

Akash Deep had Duckett (43 off 38 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) caught behind after England got off to a flying start, shaving off a significant chunk of the visitor's total while adding 92 runs inside first 13 overs.

Zak Crawley, batting on 52 off 43 balls with 12 fours, was accompanied by Ollie Pope (12 not out) as England trailed by 115 runs in the first innings.

Brief scores: India 1st innings 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5/33.) England 1st innings 109 for 1 in 16 overs (Zak Crawley 52 not out, Ben Duckett 43; Akash Deep 1/46).