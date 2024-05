Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Akash Ghatak grabbed 4/18 as East Bengal Club downed Calcutta Police Club by 46 runs to make the JC Mukherjee Trophy T20 quarterfinals here on Friday.

Batting first, East Bengal posted 135 in 19 overs, thanks to Shashank Singh's 45.

For Calcutta Police Club, Anish Biswas bagged 3 wickets.

In reply, Calcutta Police Club were bundled out for 89.

Besides Akash, Ayan Bhattacharya (2/9) and Arka Sarkar (2/17) impressed with the ball. PTI TAP