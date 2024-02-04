Akash goes down fighting at Strandja Memorial Tournament

Sofia, (Bulgaria), Feb 4 (PTI) Indian boxer Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Uzbekistan's Dilshod Abdumurodov on the opening day of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament here on Sunday.

In an intense battle to secure a place in the quarterfinal, Akash began the bout aggressively, testing his opponent in the initial minutes. But Dilshod showed patience throughout the bout and used counterattacks by capitalising on Akash’s shortcomings.

The Indian pugilist came with positive intent in the second and third rounds, forcing a few decisions in his favour but it wasn't enough as Dilshod won the bout with a 4-1 split decision.

National champion Jugnoo (86kg) will be in action later tonight as he will go up against Kocharian Ashot of Ukraine in his round-of-16 clash.

On Monday, all six women boxers will start the campaign with their respective round-of-16 clashes.

Reigning world champions Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will square off against Mongolia's Oyuntsetseg Yesugen and Ireland's O'Rourke Aoife, respectively.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) will face Fay Niamh of Ireland. Sakshi (57kg) will be up against Selmouni Chahira of Algeria, while Manisha (60kg) will go head-to-head against Zidani Amina of France.

Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), on the other hand, will commence her campaign against France's Sonvico Emilie.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) will kick off his campaign in a round-of-16 clash against Ukraine's Rudyk Maksym on Wednesday.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) qualified for the semis after getting a bye in the quarterfinals. He will take on Khenoussi Kamel of Algeria on Saturday to secure a place in the finals.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament is one of Europe's oldest international sports competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 27 countries. PTI APA AM APA AM AM