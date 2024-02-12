Akash Pandey scalps 9 wickets in an innings to help Railways beat Goa

Surat, Feb 12 (PTI) Railways left-arm spinner Akash Pandey achieved a rare feat as he took nine wickets for 71 runs in Goa's second innings in a stunning bowling show to single-handedly power his side to a 63-run win in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday.

Pandey dismissed eight Goa batters on the final day, while taking the wicket of opener Amogh Sunil Desai on Sunday. He bowled 26.2 overs in total in Goa's second innings.

Only two players -- Premangsu Chatterjee of Bengal and Pradeep Sunderam of Rajasthan -- have picked all 10 wickets in one innings of a Ranji Trophy match. Chatterjee achieved the feat in a Ranji match against Assam in 1957, while Sunderam did the same in a match against Vidarbha in 1985.

Chasing 306 for a win, Goa were all out for 242 in 65.2 overs. Railways walked away with six points while Goa got none.

With the win, Railways now occupy fourth spot with 18 points.

With just one round of matches left in the group league, Karnataka, who got three points on the basis of first innings lead in the drawn match against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, are in top spot with 24 points.

Tamil Nadu are in second with 22 points and Gujarat in third with 19.

In Chennai, chasing a target of 355, TN could only manage 338 for 8 in 105 overs. The match ended in a draw and Karnataka got three points for their first innings lead, while TN had to be satisfied with one point.

Baba Indrajith was run out just two runs short of century, while Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar chipped in with 74 and 60 respectively. They lost three quick wickets towards the end to fall short of target after beginning the day at 36 for 1.

In Mohali, Gujarat crushed Punjab by 299 runs to walk away with six points on the final day.

Pacer Priyajitsing Jadeja scalped two more wickets on Monday to complete a fine five-wicket haul for 39 runs as Gujarat shot hosts Punjab for just 111 in 39.4 overs in their second innings.

Chasing a tall target of 411 runs, Punjab produced an insipid batting display as none of them could reach 20 runs with the highest being 18 by captain Mandeep Singh. Seven of their batters were dismissed without reaching double-digit figures.

Priyajitsing's pace colleagues Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla took two wickets apiece, while spinner Siddharth Desai got one as the home side batters surrendered meekly.

Punjab were staring at defeat after beginning the day at 40 for 4 and Gujarat completed the formalities in 25.4 overs on Monday.

Brief Scores: In Surat: Railways 297 & 208 beat Goa 200 & 242 in 65.2 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 67; Akash Pandey 9/71) by 63 runs.

Railways 6 points; Goa 0 point.

In Chennai: Karnataka 366 & 139 drew with Tamil Nadu 151 & 338 for 8 in 105 overs (Baba Indrajith 98, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 74, Vijay Shankar 60; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/71).

Karnataka 3 points (for 1st innings lead); Tamil Nadu 1 point.

In Mohali: Gujarat 339 & 290 for 8 declared beat Punjab 219 & 111 in 39.4 overs (Mandeep Singh 18; Priyajitsing Jadeja 5/39) by 299 runs.

Gujarat 6 points, Punjab 0 point.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 356 & 359 for 3 declared in 74 overs (Arslan Khan 147, Shivam Bhambri 98, Manan Vohra 74; Sridam Paul 1/39) drew with Tripura 438 & 121 for 3 in 34.4 overs (Bikramkumar Das 58; Arpit Pannu 1/15).

Tripura 3 points (on basis of first innings lead), Chandigarh 1. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK