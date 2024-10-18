Akhade wins India''s first CSI-2 show jumping; Eshaan qualifies for AEF Cup Final

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Young Indian rider Kiran Akhade delivered a stellar show to clinch the top honours in the FEI Concours Saut International 2 Equestrian Championship here on Friday.

Riding SRS Newgrange, Akhade clocked an impressive time of 69.36 seconds, finishing more than eight seconds ahead of his closest rival, Saravanan, who rode Mewrick BMG to second place with a time of 77.65 seconds.

Kirat Nagra rounded off the podium with a time of 83.84 seconds on Little Joe. CSI-2 rating is for intermediate level.

Akhade's triumph earned him a prize of Rs 3,37,500, while Saravanan secured Rs 2,70,000, and Nagra took home Rs 2,02,500.

In the FEI CSI junior show jumping, Jai Singh Sabharwal claimed victory with a time of 65.68 seconds on Carna De La Bryere.

M Krishna Sahiti came close to snatching the top spot, finishing just a second behind on Claudius R with a time of 66.65 seconds.

Enaith Singh Habibullah finished third on Roanwood My Hometown with a time of 67.02 seconds.

Sabharwal took home Rs 87,750 in prize money, while Sahiti and Habibullah received Rs 70,200 and Rs 52,260 respectively.

The children’s (12-14 years) also saw fierce competition, with Eshaan Sundaram taking first place by riding Pat to a time of 72.06 seconds.

Sundaram narrowly edged out Arnav Navratna, who clocked 73.87 seconds on Long Range, securing second place.

Puneet Jakhar finished third with a time of 77.2 seconds.

Sundaram's win also earned him a place for the AEF Cup Children Final, to be held in Indonesia.

FEI Concours Saut International 2 (CSI-2) is happening in India for the first time, with the event taking place at the Surge Stable here. TAP KHS