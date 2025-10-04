Akshay Bhatia misses cut in Sanderson, Higgo in lead

Jackson (USA), Oct 4 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia exited early from the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi here.

After an even-par 72 in round one, Bhatia carded a 1-over 73 in the second taking his 36-hole total to 1-over 145.

Starting on the 10th, he bogeyed the 14th and the 16th but got back those strokes on the third and the fifth but closed with a bogey on the eighth, his 17th hole.

Bhatia missed the cut which was set at 4-under par after 36 holes, missing the mark by five strokes.

Going forward, Bhatia will aim to regroup and make amends in the upcoming events.

After the second round, Garrick Higgo sat atop the leaderboard at 13-under (65-66), enjoying a one-shot edge over his closest rivals.

Higgo’s second day featured a strong back nine, where he made four birdies and avoided major mistakes to consolidate his position. Higgo is coming back from a surgery on his hip Just behind Higgo are Eric Cole and Taylor Montgomery, tied for second place at 12-under.

Cole carded a 67 while Montgomery had a blistering 9-under effort on day two.

Cole had 10 birdies in the opening round, offset by a double bogey late in his round.

He added seven more birdies on a calm, sunny afternoon to get in the final round as Cole goes after his first PGA TOUR title. Danny Walker at 11-under in sole fourth place.

Only the top 100 keep full PGA TOUR cards after the FedExCup Fall ends in November. Five tournaments are left on the schedule.