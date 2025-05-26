Akshay Bhatia slips on final day to finish tied 22nd

Fort Worth (US), May 26 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia slipped down the leaderboard on the final day to finish tied 22nd as he played his first over par round of the week at the Charles Schwab here.

It was a day when the conditions were tough and the scoring was not easy. Bhatia shot 4-over 74 and ended -22, after being tied 4th a day earlier. He had three strong rounds to put himself in contention for a solid finish.

He started his final round with a birdie on the first hole, followed by four pars and after that he began dropping shots. He had a bogey on the sixth and more followed on the seventh and the ninth.

The back nine was also a struggle as Bhatia had a double bogey on the 11th and then dropped another shot on the 13th hole. The birdie on the 16th hole was a small consolation after the struggles.

Having started the day with a total score of eight under par Bhatia finished the tournament with a total of four under.

Ben Griffin finally beat his closest rival for the event Matti Schmid. In windy conditions that tested the field, Griffin was able to secure the title with a hard-earned round of one over par. This win marks Griffin's second PGA win and first individual title. PTI Cor AH AH