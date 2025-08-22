Akshay Bhatia starts with 66, lies 8th at Tour Championship

Atlanta (US), Aug 22 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia, who clinched the 30th and final spot in the TOUR Championship following a dramatic stretch at the BMW Championship, had a strong back nine with four birdies as he closed the first day at 4-under 66 in the Tour Championship here.

Bhatia was lying tied eighth. He birdied the sixth and bogeyed the eighth on the front nine and then added birdies on the 10th, 13th, 17th and 18th for a solid start.

Bhatia was five behind the leader, Russell Henley, who led by two over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (63). Also shooting 4-under was Rory McIlroy (66).

Henley carded seven birdies and an eagle against no dropped shots to shoot a flawless 9-under 61 for a two-stroke lead over Scheffler and a three-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Robert MacIntyre through the first 18 holes of the season finale.

Henley, the world No. 4, started his day with four straight pars before he caught fire. Henley put ten 3s on his scorecard over his next 14 holes, including an eagle on the par-5 6th and back-to-back 3s on Nos. 16-17, the latter of which made more than a fair share of players look foolish. One last conversion from inside 12 feet on the last made it 9-under.

Scheffler, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, was his usual self alongside three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler started with three birdies in his first six holes before he picked off a couple more as he meandered through his round.

Tommy Fleetwood, who keeps giving himself chances at his first win on the PGA TOUR, also was at 66, along with BMW Championship runner-up Robert MacIntyre.

Rain hammered East Lake on Wednesday — and again after the first round ended — leaving the course soft enough that players could lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass.